KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government today announced a special financial assistance (BKK) of two-and-a-half months’ salary to all qualified and serving state civil servants this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said those who qualify include state administration staff whose salaries are paid by the federal government.

He said the first part of the BKK comprises a month’s salary, with a minimum of RM1,000, that had already been implemented in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The second part of the BKK, of one month’s salary, with a minimum of RM1,000, will be paid on December 28.

“The third BKK payment, with an incentive of half a month’s salary, and also with a minimum of RM1,000, will be paid in February next year to ease the burden of civil servants, especially to cover the new school term’s expenses,” he said while tabling the Selangor Budget 2024 at the state legislative assembly in Shah Alam this afternoon.

