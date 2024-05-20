KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Selangor Health Director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin has confirmed that the operating theatre in the new heart centre at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang cannot be used yet due to electrical issues and high humidity.

As such, she said that at the moment, cardiothoracic surgeries are being performed in the main hospital wing, adding that some patients have been sent to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur and other private health facilities for treatment.

“There were some technical issues involving electricity supply and high humidity at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital Heart Centre’s surgery complex.

“Further action is being taken by the main contractor under the surveillance of the Public Works Department before the complex can begin operations,” Dr Ummi Kalthom said in a statement posted on the Selangor Health Department Facebook account yesterday.

The Health Ministry has also outsourced patients to private health facilities to undergo cardiothoracic surgery.

“This initiative is in the final stages of planning and is expected to be implemented in the near future,” she said.

But Dr Ummi Kalthom said that Serdang Hospital’s general wards, including the Critical Care Unit, at the heart centre are fully operational.

“The Selangor Health Department will closely monitor the repairs at the Serdang Heart Centre’s Surgery Complex and ensure that the process is expedited for the continuation of service,” she said.

The heart centre opened in phases beginning December 13, 2022.

In 2022, Malay Mail reported that the heart centre would be able to receive twice the number of patients it received prior to its opening, making it the biggest invasive cardiac facility in South-east Asia.