SUNGAI PETANI, May 20 — Sixty-five pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Puteri Jaya near here are believed to have suffered from food poisoning after eating at the school canteen this morning.

The school’s Parents-Teacher Association (PIBG) head Zubir Othman said the affected pupils, from Years Four, Five and Six, were from the morning session and suffered symptoms such as stomachaches, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“Those affected were said to have eaten rice noodle soup during recess and started displaying symptoms of food poisoning at around noon. The school authorities contacted the MERS 999 emergency line,” he said when contacted today, adding that seven pupils were taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

“The school has already prepared a special classroom as an early treatment area for hospital staff and Kuala Muda district health officials.

Advertisement

“The school canteen has been ordered to close for three days beginning today for further investigation,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement