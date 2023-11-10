PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The primary focus of the summit is to address the ongoing Israeli aggression, cruelty, and inhumanity in Palestine.

Leaders and delegates from OIC Member States will gather at the summit, hosted by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Preceding the summit, there will be two preparatory meetings, namely the OIC Ministerial Meeting on November 10 and the OIC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) on November 9, according to a statement from the Malaysian foreign ministry.

This extraordinary gathering follows Anwar’s extensive engagements with several OIC leaders.

During the summit, Anwar will deliver an address, underscoring Malaysia’s unwavering stance on the imperative need to conclusively and permanently halt Israel’s genocidal actions against the Palestinians in Gaza. The crisis of humanity unfolding in Gaza necessitates urgent attention, and Anwar will advocate for OIC member states and the international community to address the plight and sufferings of the Palestinians.

The summit is anticipated to conclude with the adoption of a final communiqué. Anwar will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, along with senior government officials. — Bernama

