KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Opposition MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman has disclosed that he received funds from Putrajaya in just three days after declaring his support for the government.

The Labuan MP who earned a six-year suspension from his party Bersatu for purported insubordination, claimed there were no conditions imposed for the dispensation of the federal funds as some have suggested, Sinar Harian reported today.

“When asking for allocations, have to declare that we support the government lah. That’s all. No conditions to be signed, that’s all defamatory.

“I announced to the media, the next day, I asked for allocations, two days later, the PM approved,” he was quoted as saying.

Suhaili said he had used up his parliamentary allowances to pay his staff, the cost of his office and to help patients who needed further treatment in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

He added that he had also prepared food baskets for the hardcore poor in his constituency.

“There’s almost nothing left every month,” he was quoted as saying.

Suhaili told the Malay newspaper that he made a personal decision to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim out of responsibility to Labuan residents.

He said he had never been invited by his party leadership to discuss any agreement even though he felt that MPs should be consulted even if they were not office-bearers in their party.

He acknowledged that MPs should comply with decisions made by the party leadership, but said that such decisions could “become a problem for constituents”.

Suhaili said that now that he has declared his support to the PM, Opposition MPs should qualify to receive the same benefits as government MPs.

However, he declined to divulge the amount he received, and added that this does not affect his “love” for his party.

“I am not leaving the party. I still love the party. Only that I also love the rakyat. I need help.

“Where is the crime when an elected representative prioritises those who voted for him?” he was quoted as saying.

Suhaili had declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also finance minister, on October 30 — the second from Bersatu to do so after Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid on October 12 who was disciplined with a four-year suspension.

Two other MPs from the party declared their support earlier this week are Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).

Yesterday, a fifth Bersatu MP hinted at joining the quartet if the government would give him funds to develop his constituency.

In a separate news report by The Star today, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said he wants RM30 million so he can repair and upgrade the roads and public facilities in his Perak constituency.

“I would like to see how fair the Madani government is in giving allocations.

“If I manage to get these allocations to develop my constituency, I will pledge support for Anwar and the Madani government. Thank you,” Syed Abu was quoted as saying during his debate speech on the Supply Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.