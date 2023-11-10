KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The flood situation in Selangor continued to improve and the number of evacuees sheltered at temporary flood relief centres (PPS) dropped drastically but there was only a slight drop in the number of flood victims in Perak tonight.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims dropped from the morning’s count of 697 from 178 families to 429 from 110 families tonight.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the victims are sheltered at eight PPS, namely five in Sepang and three in Kuala Langat.

Two PPS in the Hulu Langat district (Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangi and Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Semenyih) have been closed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Perak, the state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said as of tonight, the number of evacuees dropped slightly from 507 from 155 families to 496 from 150 families.

They are in five relief centres — Hilir Perak where 166 victims from 52 families are housed at the PPS in Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak while PPS at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan is home to 130 evacuees from 42 families.

Another 46 victims from 13 families remained at the PPS in Dewan Serbaguna Chikus.

Advertisement

In the district of Kerian, 97 victims from 24 families are in the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak while 57 evacuees from 19 families are still at the PPS in SK Alor Pongsu, said the statement.

The state Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water level in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong remained at the danger level of 4.01m. — Bernama