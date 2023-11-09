KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak has continued to rise, while that in Selangor is on the decline.

In Perak the number of evacuees increased to 470 people from 145 families this morning, compared to 458 people from 139 families last night.

Chikus became the latest area in the Hilir Perak district to be hit by floods, with one centre at Dewan Serbaguna Chikus opened to house 13 people from six families.

The Perak state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said 163 more victims from 51 families were accommodated at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, while 140 people from 45 families were taking shelter at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian remained at 97 from 24 families at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 from 19 families are at SK Alor Pongsu,” said the statement.

The state Drainage and Irrigation Department said the water level at Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong remained at the danger level, with a reading of 4.29 metres, while the water level at Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang stood at 13.36 metres.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees dropped to 740 people from 186 families at 8am, compared to 792 people from 200 families last night.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Infobanjir Portal reported that the victims were taking shelter at 10 relief centres in four districts, namely five in Sepang, Hulu Langat (two), Kuala Langat (two), and Petaling (one). — Bernama