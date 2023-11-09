KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — A national policy to empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is being formulated and expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in February next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a national TVET secretariat comprising 10 experts in various fields was drawing up the policy, which will be tabled in the Cabinet for its views and approval.

“I am very serious about efforts to strengthen TVET education and will always be at the frontline to fulfil the objective of making TVET graduates the first choice of employers seeking skilled workers.

“This policy will cover various matters including the question of salary, and among the focus is that the minimum salary of TVET graduates should be RM3,000 a month,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the presentation of instruments of appointment to advisory members of the National Organisation of Skilled Workers and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training programme at Parliament building here today. — Bernama

