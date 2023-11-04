KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has launched a special initiative, Halatuju TVET MARA, to strengthen a more sustainable Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem in all MARA educational institutions (IPMA).

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said that MARA, as a pioneer in the field of Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training (HTVET) in Malaysia, welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s plan to empower the TVET field.

“The government will continue to support TVET education, championed by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), including supporting the planning of opening new campuses in Perlis and Pahang,” she said in her speech at the UniKL’s 20th Convocation Ceremony, here today.

Rubiah said that UniKL continues to maintain a high graduate employability rate of 97.1 per cent, based on the graduate tracking report conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), thereby proving the quality of TVET and IPMA.

Apart from that, she said three subjects offered by UniKL were listed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subjects 2023, while Malaysian Institute of Chemical and Bioengineering Technology (UniKL Micet) researcher, Associate Prof Dr Norzahir Salawe, was listed as among the top two per cent of scientists worldwide by Stanford University, three years in a row.

“At the national level, UniKL’s performance, as a university which excels in quality education and has a high impact, is also recognised and achieves the level of ‘Competitive’ in the Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education Institutions (Setara) by MOHE,” she said.

A total of 6,039 graduates received their scrolls in the university’s convocation ceremony which is divided into eight sessions, starting today until November 7. — Bernama