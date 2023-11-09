KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Goldman Sachs has applied to be an intervenor in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to obtain documents from lawyer Chetan Jethwani and his firm in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) settlement between the government of Malaysia and Ambank as well as Goldman Sachs.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How said the prosecution received a notice for the motion and an affidavit from Goldman Sachs on November 7, and they need time to review the documents.

“Today’s hearing is meant for the transfer of the case to another High Court, but the prosecution applied to postpone it due to Goldman Sachs’ intervention.

“We are applying for the intervenor issue to be resolved first before transferring the case,” he said during case management before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

Chetan’s lawyer, Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran, did not object to the application to postpone the transfer proceedings.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs’ lawyer Krishna Dallumah confirmed the matter and requested for the intervenor application to be heard on January 8, 2024.

“Goldman Sachs wishes to be an intervenor as their rights have been affected, particularly under Section 126 of the Evidence Act 1950 pertaining to confidential documents,” said Krishna, who is conducting the case with Datuk Prem Ramachandran.

Judge Muhammad Jamil set January 8, 2024 for the hearing of Goldman Sachs’ intervenor application and Feb 2 for the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to another High Court.

On October 11, MACC filed the application naming Chetan and his law firm Chetan Jethwani & Co as respondents.

Based on the documents obtained by the media, MACC applied for the respondents to submit 10 documents, including Chetan’s letter of appointment as Goldman Sachs’ lawyer, his bank accounts, and his law firm’s bank accounts.

MACC stated that the documents were needed to identify Chetan’s appointment as Goldman Sachs’ lawyer in the 1MDB settlement process between the bank (Goldman Sachs) and the Malaysian government.

In his affidavit supporting the notice for the motion, MACC investigating officer Mohamad Sabri Mohd Latif stated that there is an ongoing investigation on Chetan and his law firm for allegedly accepting bribes and suspected money laundering in relation to the 1MDB settlement process between the Malaysian government, Ambank and Goldman Sachs. — Bernama