MIRI, Nov 9 — A total of 12 flights to and from Lawas was cancelled today after the Lawas Airport was closed due to a flash flood following heavy rain last night.

When contacted, MASwings said the cancelled flights involved the Lawas to Limbang route, Lawas to Miri route and vice versa.

“The flights are cancelled until further notice, pending clearing of the debris and cleaning at the airport’s runaway,” she added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lawas fire station chief Azman Ibrahim, when contacted, said the firefighters are still carrying out cleaning and clearing works at the airport.

“As of 1pm today, our men are still working on the ground to clean and clear the airport runaway,” he added.

Lawas Airport is one of a few areas in Lawas which were hit by flash flood last night following torrential rain.

Advertisement

The airport is flood-prone due to its location which is situated next to the Lawas river. It will be inundated every time it rains heavily for a few hours. — Borneo Post