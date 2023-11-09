KUALA BESUT, Nov 9 — Four workers, believed to be Myanmar nationals, are feared to be buried alive after a building under construction at a Pulau Perhentian resort near here collapsed this morning.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Muhammad Basri Kamarazaman said four other Myanmar workers were injured in the incident.

“The fire station received a call from a member of the public about the incident at 7.34am and dispatched a team from the Besut fire station to the scene,” he said in a statement.

Rescuers were still searching for the four trapped under the rubble, he said.

He said JBPM had asked the K9 tracker dog and air units to help in the search operations.

The injured were sent to the Pulau Perhentian Klinik Kesihatan. — Bernama

