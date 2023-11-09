KUNMING (YUNNAN), Nov 9 — Umno Youth Vice Chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah has suggested that the development and empowerment of youths be adopted as an important agenda in any country.

On this regard, he said youths should be given a vital role in nation-building as part of efforts to shape the future of any country.

“In Malaysia, the development of youths is led by the Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and we do revamp the Rakan Muda programme that focuses on preparing a strong generation of youths.

“The Rakan Muda is a holistic programme covering the development and of course the potential of youths. The development and the spirit of volunteerism based on the current development,” he said here today.

Mohd Hairi, who is also Johor Exco said this in his speech at the Political Parties Plus Youth Empowerment Seminar held in Yunnan Minzu University, here today.

He said in line with the empowerment of youth, Malaysia has also been setting up a youth council.

The seminar was conducted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Dialogue with the participation of Political Parties of South-east Asian and South Asian Countries.

It was attended by about 25 political party leaders from South-east Asian and South Asian countries.

Earlier, the delegates were brought to visit the exhibition of the community of the Chinese nation. — Bernama