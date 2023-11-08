PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The number of unemployed persons in September decreased by 0.6 per cent to 573,700 persons compared to 577,300 the previous month, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In releasing the Statistics of the Labour Force, Malaysia, September and Third Quarter 2023 today, the DoSM said Malaysia’s unemployment rate in September this year stood at 3.4 per cent.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today that in September, Malaysia’s labour force position remained in a positive growth trend with a marginal increase in the number of employed persons, while unemployment continued to decrease in line with the current economic developments.

Advertisement

As such, he said the number of labour force continued to expand in September with a month-on-month increase of 0.1 per cent to 16.95 million persons compared to 16.93 million persons in August.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the number of employed persons in September was up marginally by 0.1 per cent to 16.38 million persons compared to 16.35 million persons in August.

On the employment situation, he said in September, 75.3 per cent of the total employed persons were in the employees’ category, a slight increase of 0.1 per cent to 12.33 million persons compared to 12.32 million persons in August.

Advertisement

In terms of the economic sector, Mohd Uzir said the services sector continued to exhibit increases in the number of employed persons especially, in the wholesale & retail trade; food & beverage services; and transportation & storage activities.

“The manufacturing, construction, mining & quarrying and agriculture sectors also witnessed an increase in the number of employed persons during the month,” he said.

He said the unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 years declined to 10.6 per cent, recording the number of unemployed youths at 310,100 persons in September compared to 10.8 per cent or 309,200 persons in August. — Bernama