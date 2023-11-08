KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Police have confirmed that the ‘kidnapping’ video which went viral on social media recently is not true, instead, it is a case of suspects fleeing from police inspection in Sepang Putra, Sungai Pelek, Sepang, on October 31.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the Sungai Pelek police station received a report of a car driven in a suspicious manner in front of a laundrette in Sepang Putra, at about 9.30am, on Tuesday.

He said when approached for inspection, the driver of the car did not cooperate before hitting the police motorcycle parked on the side of the road and fled the scene.

“As a result of information and intelligence, the police arrested two foreign men in front of a hotel in Taman Semarak 1, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, at about 1 pm on the same day,” he said in a statement last night.

He said both men tested positive for methamphetamine and the case was being investigated under Sections 186 and 427 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties and committing mischief.

Both suspects were remanded until Nov 18 under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Recently, a video clip showing a grey Honda Civic car, allegedly involved in ‘kidnapping’ children in Sepang and Negeri Sembilan, was making its rounds on WhatsApp application. — Bernama

