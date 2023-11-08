KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The number of flood evacuees in Selangor and Perak continued to rise this morning, with 1,108 people being relocated to 13 relief centres as of 9am.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees in four districts rose to 768 people from 196 families this morning compared to 722 people from 184 families last night.

The affected districts were Hulu Langat, Sepang, Petaling and Kuala Langat.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Infobanjir Portal reported that Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat was still above the warning level with a downward trend, while Sungai Bernam at the SKC Bridge, Hulu Selangor had exceeded the alert level and showed an upward trend as of 7.30am today.

In Perak, the number of evacuees being housed at four relief centres rose to 340 from 99 families, compared with 310 people from 91 families last night.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said that 186 of the evacuees were in the Hilir Perak district while the other 154 were in the Kerian district.

Meanwhile, the state Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was still at a danger level, with a reading of 4.18 metres, while the water in Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level, at 13.66 metres and Sungai Slim in Slim River recorded a reading of 25.11 metres.

The state Public Works Department said that the FT 147 route Jalan Selama in Kerian is still closed to all vehicles due to a landslide and the public can use Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah as an alternative route. — Bernama