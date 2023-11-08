KOTA BARU, Nov 8 — A DAP leader said today he did not see any element of coercion in the declaration of support by three opposition Bersatu MPs for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“From what I know and have read in the media, there is no coercion. They willingly expressed their support (for the prime minister and the unity government). It is something to be welcomed,” said V. Sivakumar, the deputy secretary-general of the DAP, a party in the unity government.

The declaration of support for Anwar and the government was a welcome gesture, he said at the Kelantan-level ‘Meet the Clients’ Day of the Human Resource Ministry, here. Sivakumar is the Human Resource Minister.

He was asked to comment on the declaration of support for Anwar by Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (MP for Labuan), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (MP for Kuala Kangsar, Perak) and Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (MP for Gua Musang, Kelantan). Mohd Azizi is also the state-assemblyman for Nenggiri. — Bernama

