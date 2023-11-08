JOHOR BARU, Nov 8 — About 20 litres of formalin inadvertently spilled on the floor within a storage area at Sultanah Aminah Hospital yesterday, but no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters used absorbent materials to clean up the spill, transferring the substance into special plastic bags for safe disposal.

Providing details on the incident today, Johor Health and Unity Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon clarified that the spill occurred in the specimen storage section during a rearrangement conducted by healthcare assistants.

He said the incident was purely accidental.

“However, no one was injured. Actually, the spill was an accident while healthcare assistants were trying to rearrange the area,” he said when contacted.

Johor Health Director Dr Mohtar Pungut @ Ahmad said formalin does not pose a hazardous threat, and that it was used as a preservative to preserve human tissue for histopathology analysis.

He explained that established standard operating procedures were diligently followed, and the hospital consistently prioritises staff vigilance in handling such substances.

“The staff also wear suitable personal protective equipment (PPE) when conducting procedures and handling chemicals,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Larkin Fire and Rescue Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Azmi Johar, said six firefighters were sent to the hospital after an emergency call was received at 5.56pm and that the clean-up operation ended at 7.05pm. — Bernama