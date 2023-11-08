JASIN, Nov 8 — The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) will identify and revive all its abandoned land and ponds nationwide in efforts to empower aquaculture development.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the aim was to enhance the capacity of aquaculture to become a source of protein for the country and also support food security programmes.

“The four locations identified and in the process of being upgraded are Juru, Penang; Bukit Malut, Langkawi and Pantai Merdeka, Kedah, as well as Badong, Pahang for shrimp farming.

“LKIM has also identified other locations to revive, and allocated RM5 million for the purpose, which would involve private sector investment and fishermen associations,” he told reporters at Kampung Sebatu, Sungai Rambai, here today.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the MyAQua’ Best sales at Phase 2 of the shrimp farming project, which was also attended by LKIM Marketing and Licensing Division director Dr Abdul Salim Tajudin.

Muhammad Faiz said LKIM would develop the aquaculture project in a more structured way with local fishermen associations to ensure their market is expanded.

Meanwhile, he said MyAQua’ Best Sales programme was an effective programme to help entrepreneurs market their products directly to consumers.

He said it also indirectly helped to reduce the cost of living with prices being 10 and 30 per cent lower than the market rate.

“This programme was introduced only two months ago and it has already recorded sales of RM58,720 in four locations involving the respective area fishermen’s associations as marketing agents, and we are targetting RM100,000 in sales by the end of this year.

“LKIM is targetting eight locations for the MyAQua’ Best programme nationwide this year, and it will also be held next year with a sales target of RM500,000,” he said. — Bernama