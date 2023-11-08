KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has allocated RM97 billion, or 83 per cent of its total fund allocation, for domestic investments this year, the Finance Ministry (MoF) said.

The retirement fund’s average annual fund allocation for investment in the domestic market exceeded 80 per cent from 2019 to 2023, the ministry said in a written answer in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“The EPF will continue to prioritise domestic investment by allocating a large portion of its annual funds to the local market including in local banks’ money market.

“To ensure that the EPF can optimise its investments sustainably, the EPF Investment Panel is always guided by its strategic asset allocation framework, which allocates investment assets across various asset classes, geographies, mandates and strategies in line with its investment objectives as a retirement fund manager,” the MoF said in response to a question from Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (PN-Putrajaya).

From the EPF’s establishment in 1951 until now, its investment assets totalled RM1.082 trillion, of which 61.4 per cent has been used for domestic investments and 38.6 per cent for foreign investments, MoF said. — Bernama

