GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has called on all parties in schools, including teachers and students, to take care of the cleanliness of toilets as the government has spent RM578.02 million on toilet maintenance.

Its deputy minister, Lim Hui Ying said the allocation amount involved the maintenance of toilets in 8,020 schools and educational institutions, under the ministry, until October 31.

“I wish to emphasise here that after the upgrading works, we urge all parties including teachers and students to maintain the cleanliness of the toilets, and to not just leave this job to the janitors,” she told reporters here today.

“Generally, schools receive RM70,000 for toilet maintenance, and up till now, only a handful of schools (toilet maintenance) have not been completed. Thus far we are satisfied with the project.

“The one-off toilet provision was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is concerned about the safety and comfort in the teaching and learning environment for our students in schools under the MoE.

Lim, who is also the Tanjong member of parliament, was met after officiating the Anjung Ketipang Payung Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tan Sri P. Ramlee here today.

The toilet maintenance initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s aspirations during the People’s Development and Welfare Convention for clean and safe toilet facilities for the comfort of more than five million students and 409,161 teachers in the country.

It is in line with the government’s efforts to continue to commit to ensuring the provision of the best infrastructure and services that can be felt and enjoyed by the people because the intention is in line with the government’s Malaysia Madani agenda.

Meanwhile, Lim said the MoE is concerned about the issue of facilities in schools including pressing needs that require immediate action by the ministry.

She said the ministry gives attention to issues like these to ensure schoolchildren can learn in a conducive environment, especially for special needs students (MBK) as well as encouraging them to persevere in learning.

Earlier at the event, Lim also announced a contribution of RM98,854.00 from the Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) allocation to SK Tan Sri P. Ramlee to upgrade the MBK court; six rooms of the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI); and furniture for the school office. — Bernama