KOTA KINABALU, Nov 8 — Api-Api Assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew has suggested Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) take harsh punitive action against shoplot residents and tenants for making illegal pipe extensions and dirtying the environment outside their premises with kitchen waste or sewage wastewater.

She made the suggestion after a site inspection to view completed works at the Sinsuran shop buildings and ongoing repair works at the back streets of Bandaran Berjaya yesterday.

From Liew’s observation, shoplot residents or tenants continued to flout the law despite repeated warnings from DBKK.

“As I strolled down the streets, I could still see leaking pipes, and a filthy and unhygienic environment. I was appalled to spot a dead rat on a back street pavement, and this could jeopardise public health.

“What kind of impression are we giving to our tourists and visitors who patronise the budget hotels at Bandaran Berjaya?

“DBKK must put its foot down once and for all. To act as a deterrent, DBKK must seriously consider a RM5000 fine to be imposed on any culprit(s) caught fixing illegal water pipe extensions or smearing the environment outside their premises with food waste or sewage wastewater,” she said in a statement yesterday.

A disappointed Liew contended that it would defeat the purpose of using her Assemblywoman’s Fund to continuously beautify the city, only to be marred by the irresponsible acts of our own citizens.

Ten back streets in the heart of the city are undergoing major repair works — Sinsuran (five), Bandaran Berjaya (three) and Jalan Gaya (two).

According to the Api-Api Assemblywoman, the repair works on back street pavements at Sinsuran is 80 per cent completed, pending the final touch-up and arrival of new drain covers.

“Ongoing works at Bandaran Berjaya and Jalan Gaya are scheduled for completion by the end of the year,” said Liew, adding that hacking work had also started at the two back streets of Jalan Gaya in preparation for concreting works. — Borneo Post Online