KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on the charge of spreading false news through audio-visual recordings about the Covid-19 virus two years ago.

Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Lokman Noor, 50, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Accordingly, the accused is acquitted and discharged,” she said.

On October 1 2021, Lokman pleaded not guilty to a charge of spreading false news through an audio-visual recording about the spread of the Covid-19 virus due to the entry of Indian nationals into Malaysia

The information which was disseminated through Facebook under the profile name “Lokman Adam” with the intention of causing public uneasiness, was allegedly carried out at 10.55pm on May 3, 2021.

The recording was then viewed at the office of the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, floor 27, Menara KPJ, here at 4.40pm on May 9, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No.2) Ordinance 2021 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh prosecuted, while Lokman Noor was represented by lawyer Logen Eskander.

On June 23 this year, Lokman Adam was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court for spreading false news on his Facebook page regarding the death of a police officer due to vaccination in 2021. — Bernama