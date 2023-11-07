KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to state the government’s position regarding the latest action by the United States House of Representatives which passed the Hamas International Financing Prevention Bill, in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the question was asked by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) during Minister’s Question Time regarding the bill which imposes restrictions on external parties supporting Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Apart from that, Anwar is expected to answer a question from P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) regarding the amount spent by the government on promotion and publicity in publicising the government’s achievements through all mass media platforms from 2020 to now.

At the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) is expected to ask the Home Minister to state the latest security status of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and efforts to improve asset capabilities and the level of enforcement for border security.

Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) is scheduled to ask the Minister of National Unity whether the Sedition Act and the Communication Act are sufficient to deal with the 3R issue or whether the government intends to introduce a new bill related to racial harmony.

After question time, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level for the relevant ministries.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the debate on the bill at the committee level will last for 12 days until November 27.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 32 days from October 9. — Bernama