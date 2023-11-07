KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri administrations spent up to RM700 million for publicity and advertising contracts between 2020 to 2022, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

Calling it “excessive”, Anwar said most of the publicity spending was made under the Prime Minister Office’s budget with a huge sum channelled at promoting the two former prime ministers.

“RM500 million was spent by the Muhyiddin government and RM200 million for Bera,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

“This is equivalent to RM300 million a year. This to me is excessive and contravenes good governance.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Finance to impose a cap on publicity spending at just RM100 million,” he added.

Anwar’s predecessor was Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was the ninth prime minister from August 2021 to November last year.

Prior to that, the federal government was led by Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from March 2020 to August 2021.

