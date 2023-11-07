SIBU, Nov 7 — Four butcher’s shops here were splashed with red paint yesterday.

The shops are located at Jalan Chiew Siik Hiong, Rejang Park, Sungai Merah, and Jalan Wong Soon Kai.

The owner said the culprits splashed the red paint at the outlets at around 2.30am.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings showed two motorcyclists were responsible for splashing the paint.

Advertisement

The owner has lodged a police report on the vandalism.

The motive for the acts of vandalism is unclear. — Borneo Post Online

Advertisement