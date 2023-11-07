KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called out PAS leaders in Parliament for using its newspaper to spread defamatory statements against his administration.

He accused the federal Opposition party’s clerical Ulama Wing of using HarakahDaily to make false claims linking him to Israel.

“Don’t use Harakah to link me with Israel. That’s a rude statement and goes against the moral code,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

He said remarks by those wearing the “serban” – Malay for turban – were not valid.

“I strongly condemn this act. If it is repeated, I will take strict action against whoever does it,” he added.

He said that his government is working hard to build an international case against Israel to help Palestine, which is facing daily bombardment from the Zionist military.

He said his government has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – of which Malaysia is a member – to hold meetings and rope in support from other global powers like China, Russia, Brazil, Ireland, and Bolivia for discussions.

“Yet there are people who are arbitrarily giving rude and impudent accusations,” Anwar said while raising his voice, expressing anger and frustration in the Lower House.

He was referring to a HarakahDaily report titled "Malaysia di bawah Anwar ragu-ragu sokong Palestine?" — which is Malay for "Malaysia under Anwar not sure of its support for Palestine?" — with a photo of the Israel flag published last Monday.

Anwar added that the avenue of working with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is still ongoing and this is also being done during his time as the prime minister.

“The issue of the [Palestinians], the issue of the Palestinian rights, and us in Malaysia, although we don’t support what Palestine has taken, we made a statement to prove.. when? July 2023, please understand this.

“Don’t use this as a political tool, because today regardless of party, we must band together to offer our support so that Malaysians and the world will know that Malaysia has a united voice in supporting the struggle of the Palestinians,” he said.

When quizzed further on the matter, Anwar explained why he lost his cool in his earlier explanation, asking PAS to correct the statement on their publication.

“Why am I angry? There is the flag of Israel in the background of my photo. Yang Berhormat, you must understand, you are angry with Israel, I am angry too. So when that was done, even though there is no caption, Harakah can correct it.

“If you scold me, criticise me, I can accept it, but please don’t do this, and since there is an explanation I say thank you, let’s move on,” he said following an explanation given by PAS Pokok Sena MP Datuk Ahmad Saad who said the report by HarakahDaily was not an allegation but merely a question posed to the government.