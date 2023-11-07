KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek says he is ready to assist the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate to ensure the coalition’s victory in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2.

He said BN’s defeat in the 15th General Election (GE15) with a 27,000-vote majority is not a significant barrier for the coalition to win the by-election because the political landscape has changed.

He said voter support can shift, adding that no party can claim they are strong in certain constituencies.

“The situation can change...if we enlighten them about the performance shown in Kemaman, we know that many things are the outcome of what BN did before. (Voters) please make comparisons.

“If we elaborate on this, I think the people will consider BN to be a party with a very good track record there,” he said when met after an interview on Bernama Radio here today.

Denying the rumour that has been circulating about his candidacy for the by-election, Ahmad Shabery said “I think I am too old to contest. Let’s find new faces. I have served in Kemaman before and I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given. It would be appropriate to field someone else.”

The Kemaman by-election is being held following a decision by the Terengganu Elections Court last September 26 annulling PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the GE15.

Che Alias won 65,714 votes in the four-cornered battle, defeating Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of BN (38,535 votes), Hasuni Sudin of PH (8,340 votes) and Rosli Ab Ghani of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (506 votes).

BN won the parliamentary seat for three consecutive terms through Ahmad Shabery before he lost in GE14. — Bernama