KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Umno Supreme Council has appointed Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) election machinery director for the Kemaman by-election.

Party secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the candidate for the by-election will be announced at a later date.

“It was not discussed during the meeting,” Asyraf said in a press conference today.

He was responding to reporters’ questions regarding who will Umno field in the by-election.

“I am only the secretary-general. I can’t give any hints,” he added.

Ahmad was called to step down in August after all 32 Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates lost in the Terengganu state election.

Kemaman Umno’s deputy chief Datuk Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid was reported as saying that Ahmad, who is also a former Terengganu menteri besar, must take responsibility for the defeat.

Wan Ahmad reportedly claimed that Ahmad, who has been the head of the Kemaman division for 23 years, had overstayed his welcome.

The Election Commission (EC) has set December 2 as polling day for the Kemaman by-election.

Nomination day is November 18 while early voting will be on November 28.

The Kemaman by-election was called following a decision by the Terengganu Elections Court on September 26 to annul PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election (GE15).

In GE15, held in November last year, Che Alias won the seat in a four-cornered contest with Ahmad of BN, Hasuni Sudin of Pakatan Harapan, and Rosli Ab Ghani of Pejuang.