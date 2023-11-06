IPOH, Nov 6 — Police are investigating a RM1.4 million jewellery heist from a vehicle parked near a goldsmith shop in the Kuala Kangsar district, which went viral on social media today.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said they received a report about the robbery at about 11.22am today.

He said the victims, two gold merchants, were robbed by several masked men armed with machetes and hammers.

Advertisement

“The victims’ car windows were smashed in the jewellery grab worth approximately RM1.4 million,” he said today.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for committing armed robbery with a threat to cause grievous injury, liable to a maximum of 20 years in prison and whipping if convicted.

Omar Bakhtiar appealed to anyone with related information to contact the Kuala Kangsar criminal investigation division chief ASP Mohd Subkey Alias at 013-9285436 or 05-7762222.

Advertisement

Earlier, a video went viral on the “Viral Perak” Facebook post showing the robbery. — Bernama