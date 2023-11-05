SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 5 — The government is confident that the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) will be capable of implementing treatment and rehabilitation programmes once the punishment of drug offenders for substance abuse is ‘transferred’ from prison to the agency.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said AADK was ready in terms of logistics and staffing as well as all other prerequisites in treating drug offenders.

“When the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 is amended, the fact is that the implementation will be carried out by AADK. In fact, this amendment is not just a political decision by the government but welcomed by AADK.

“I reiterate our (government’s) determination and commitment that we will continue to support (AADK) in accordance with the amendment. AADK will be given whatever support is necessary for it to run well,” he told reporters after the commissioning ceremony of the second AADK certification programme here, today.

Advertisement

He was asked about AADK’s ability to implement the proposed amendments to the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 to give drug addicts a second chance to seek treatment to recover from addiction without being put in prison.

According to Saifuddin, the agency also had a number of drug rehabilitation centres (Puspen) with trained staff throughout the country.

“Amendments in terms of the law and support requirements in terms of logistics will always be focused on. But don’t forget that there is another important stakeholder out there, namely the community,” he said.

Advertisement

He said apart from AADK, the community also played an important role in supporting and helping efforts to rehabilitate drug offenders.

“It is not only families whose family members are involved in drug problems but also the community as a whole,” he said. — Bernama