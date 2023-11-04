KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil has contacted Liberal International, asking it to remove the PKR name and logo from its website as the party is not a member of the organisation.

Reiterating that PKR had never joined the international body, Fahmi said Liberal International had yet to respond to his request.

“None (response) yet but I understand they are based in London, so maybe it's due to the time difference. However, we have contacted them and will wait.

“We are not a member and have never paid any membership fees to that body. Our name and our logo should be removed from the website,” said Fahmi, who is Communications and Digital Minister.

He told reporters this after handing over Deepavali contributions to Indians in Lembah Pantai here today.

Fahmi said since becoming a PKR office-bearer in 2013, including as communications director and political bureau member of the Central Leadership Council, he had not heard of any party discussions regarding its membership in Liberal International.

Normally, a member of an organisation would be invited to attend its annual general meeting (AGM) but PKR had never been involved in Liberal International's AGMs, he said.

“It cannot be denied that Liberal International had come to Malaysia before and issued a congratulatory message on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's (PKR president) victory and conducted certain activities, including that involving Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, now an MP from Perikatan Nasional.

“As a registered body, it is free to participate in activities and make statements.

“But PKR is not part of Liberal International although Anwar had attended its ceremonies or programmes on invitation, not as a member,” he added

Fahmi said Anwar had explained this matter in 2020 following allegations linking PKR to the organisation. ― Bernama