SHAH ALAM, Nov 4 ― The transformation of education with regard to Al-Quran studies and “ibadah” (worship) introduced in preschools under the Community Development Department (Kemas) has successfully helped instilled faith in children at an early stage, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“In matters of worship, especially prayer, performing the prayer is the main education, this principle must be taught from the beginning,” he said in his speech at the opening of the national-level 2023 Kemas Potential Day celebration at Dataran Kemerdekaan here last night.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was also present.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said the transformation by Kemas was also in line with current needs and based on requests by parents and the community.

At the ceremony, Kemas was also awarded two Malaysia Book of Records certificates for the record of “Largest Children Participation in Building Block Event” involving 3,000 children and “Largest Children Participation in a Selawat Recital” involving 2,000 students.

The 18th national-level Kemas Potential Day celebration is being held for three days beginning yesterday. ― Bernama

Advertisement