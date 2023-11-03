KUCHING, Nov 3 ― The police have advised constituents in Jepak to preferably cast their votes in the morning.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said voters should check their polling details via the MySPR Semak app to ensure the voting process goes smoothly.

“Voters are also reminded to bring along their MyKad and not to surrender their MyKad to anyone other than Election Commission members,” Mohd Azman told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here this morning.

He said voters should not feel worried or intimidated during polling tomorrow as the police are constantly on the ground to keep the peace and ensure everyone’s safety.

“For this by-election, we have a total of 624 police personnel who will be on active duty during polling and a total of 595 police personnel on duty during the tallying process,” he said.

Mohd Azman said police will also be on duty during the post by-election period until November 6, whereby 260 police officers and personnel will be stationed in the constituency.

On the campaign period, he said police had so far recorded five reports involving minor offences such as vandalism.

“As of yesterday, police have issued a total of 128 permits for political parties to hold their campaigns and talks,” he added.

He thanked the political parties, community leaders, and members of the public for maintaining the peace throughout the campaign period, which started on October 21.

The Jepak by-election tomorrow will see a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, and Chieng Lea Phing from the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party.

There are 22,804 registered voters in the constituency, which also includes 43 postal voters.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7.30am to 5.30pm, but three of the 14 polling stations will close earlier at 4pm.

The Jepak by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on September 15.

In the 12th state election in 2021, Talib retained the seat with a total of 6,277 votes. ― Borneo Post