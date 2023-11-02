Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The government's position on the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation Convention Agreement (WHO CA+) and the amendment of the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) will be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's website, the matter was raised by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) to the Minister of Health during the Minister's Question Time.

At the same session, Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) asked the Ministry of Communications and Digital to take immediate action to overcome the issue of naked towers in Sarawak so that the lack of internet access services and communication networks is no longer a problem.

Apart from that, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) asked whether the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will increase the quota of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised packet oil which was implemented since 2016, given that the retail market is always facing a shortage of supply during the oral question-and-answer time.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume winding-up at policy level for the Supply Bill 2024 by several ministries including the Ministry of Finance.

The debate on the bill at committee level is scheduled for 12 days from November 6 to 27.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting will last 32 days from October 9 to November 30. ― Bernama