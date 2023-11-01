KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 1 — The Pasar Payang Complex Redevelopment Project here has been fully completed and is only awaiting the approval of the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) from Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK).

Director-general of the Prime Minister’s Department Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU JPM) Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said in this regard his party will hold discussions with the IWK at the federal level so that the approval can be expedited.

“This project was supposed to be completed in 2021 but due to the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic in particular, it was delayed.

“It is actually in line with the wishes of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) who wants all development projects throughout the country to be completed immediately so that the people have the opportunity to run their businesses,” he said after reviewing the progress of the Pasar Payang Complex Redevelopment Project here today.

He said during today’s visit that he was also informed about the readiness of the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) to assist with the transfer of traders in the temporary business complex to the new Pasar Payang Complex.

The redevelopment project that started in 2018 at a total cost of RM75,963,749 is scheduled to be handed over to MBKT on November 30.

The Pasar Payang market, which is one of the tourism icons in the state, was rebuilt involving the expansion of the size of shops and foyer, in addition to being equipped with basic facilities such as toilets for the disabled (OKU), diaper-changing rooms, escalators and elevators for the comfort of visitors and traders. — Bernama

