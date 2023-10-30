SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB), the concessionaire for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), has lodged a police report over a video that was spread on the WhatsApp messaging app yesterday claiming that there was a crack on the bridge.

JKSB said it had lodged the police report at the Batu Kawan police station in South Seberang Perai.

“We hope the police will investigate the person who spread the 28-second video that contained false information that could cause misunderstanding and fear among the public,” JKSB said in a statement here.

The concessionaire had already issued a statement last night to deny the claims in the video that there was a crack on the JSAHMS.

“Our checks showed that the structure of the bridge shown in the video was not similar to that of the JSAHMS which proved that it is not JSAHMS,” they said.

The firm also called on the public to stop sharing the video so as not to cause panic and misunderstanding among the public.

Bridge users can contact the JKSB hotline at 1300-30-2828 to get the latest information on traffic or for assistance in case of emergency, it said.

Yesterday, state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said he had inspected the bridge with JKSB and found no such incident.