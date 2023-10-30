KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Islamist party PAS has taken issue with 12 PKR representatives who have used terms like “grudges”, “resentment” and “violence” as the basis of their concerns in calling for a review of the ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ programme organised by the Education Ministry in schools.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the PRK politicians should be more careful to not be seen as trying to paint the wrong picture of the Palestinian struggle.

“PAS agrees that such terms should not be cultivated among not only students, but also our society.

“However, its use in the context of the legitimate struggle and resistance of the Palestinian people against the invasion and occupation by a regime unilaterally formed on the interests of colonial powers after the end of World War II is just as bad as the invasion and occupation itself.

“Laws and universal values unequivocally endorse and embrace the struggle for independence and liberation from colonisation and invasion as a fundamental human right.

“This support and acceptance encompass not only peaceful and diplomatic efforts but also armed resistance by those affected by it.

“In the spirit of fairness, it must be mentioned that all the involved MPs are not of the Islamic faith and come from the same ethnic group, which increasingly exposes their objections to misinterpretations and unhealthy or even unproductive assumptions that must be avoided,” he said in a statement.

He said PAS agreed that the content of programmes in some schools, as reported before, may be somewhat excessive. However, it is not a central or critical issue to warrant cancellation or reconsideration.

In this regard, he said the Education Ministry should take the lead in providing more detailed guidelines as a reference for schools and educational institutions regarding the content of such programmes.

In a separate statement yesterday, Perak PAS Youth deputy chief Mohd Hafez Sabri also expressed frustration over the statement made by DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming which appears to openly criticise teachers and students regarding the issue.

He said accusing teachers and schools of promoting extremist and violent culture when discussing the current situation in Palestine is a serious accusation.

“This initiative is an educational step for children to become aware of and understand the significant issues affecting the world today.

“Not only that, this senior DAP leader has condemned and threatened those involved, alleging an abuse of power because students and teachers wore ‘war’ costumes and chanted words that inspire the spirit of resistance against cruel enemies like the Zionists,” he said.

The Manjoi assemblyman said such statements should not be made as Nga Kor Ming should know that the Malaysian government supports the Palestinian people and condemns the violence of Israel.

He said that the action could be asserted as extreme because it appeared to overlook the suffering of Palestinian children who are injured and killed in the name of security.

“It is enough to express frustration when a motion condemning the cruelty of Zionists was not discussed in Parliament, now students and teachers are being criticised and threatened with action simply for ‘discussing’ the truth about the Palestinian struggle.

“This issue is not just about religion, it is about human values that are essential for people of all ages to understand to counter the misleading narrative of the enemy,” he said,

Hafez urged Malaysians to continue to be aware that the ongoing conflict is a form of cruelty against the Muslim community and the Palestinian people who are mercilessly killed.