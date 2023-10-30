KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said he feels that Malay nationalist party Umno has a strong foundation but needs a shake-up in its leadership.

Citing “the old Umno” led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he said if the political party is capable of introducing the dynamics that align with the current state of the nation, then there is a future for it.

“As a strong Malay party, Umno has a foundation but there needs to be people with better quality and the people that can bring different dynamics that can relate to the current scenario of the country.

“There is a future for Umno but some people have to go,” Tunku Ismail said on the most recent episode of podcast Keluar Sekejap, hosted by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Advertisement

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir was Umno president between 1981 and 2003.

In 1988, Dr Mahathir had registered a new party under the Umno name led by his faction after the party was deregistered by the Registrar of Societies.

The prince also known as Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) was responding to a question from Khairy about Umno’s future prospects in the country.

Advertisement

He further emphasised that the party’s future is uncertain if it sticks with the old system without implementing necessary changes.

“If they are still with the old system like right now, I don’t think there is a future unless they change,” he said.

Adding more, he said he has good relationships with all political parties including PKR and DAP, and that they can engage in discussion and exchange ideas.

“For example, even in the DAP area, His Majesty also gives donations there and that is the unique relationship that we have in Johor,” he said, referring to his father, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Tunku Ismail also expressed his pride in Johor’s state legislature, claiming that it is one of the “most civilised” in the entire nation.