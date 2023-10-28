MELAKA, Oct 28 — The Melaka government will continue to monitor the collection of donations for Palestine especially at institutions of higher learning (IPT), schools and mosques to ensure there is no misuse by any party, said the state Education, Higher Learning and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

He said that as of now only the state Islamic Religious Council (Maim) has been appointed to collect donations for the Palestinians.

“Maim is the only channel to coordinate the donations (in Melaka). Therefore, if any IPT, school or mosque in this state wants to collect donations, they can channel the fund directly to Maim, which will coordinate the donations and hand them over to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim),” he said.

Rahmad said this to reporters after attending the state-level Madani Afiat and the Wellness On Wheels (WoW) programmes in Kampung Paya Redan, Ayer Molek here today.

He said such coordination is crucial to ensure these donations reach the Palestinian people who desperately need the aid right now and that no party takes advantage of the situation or misuses the donations by the public towards humanitarian funds.

“Therefore, donate via the right channel that is Maim and those who have received approval from Maim,” he said, adding that thus far Maim has channelled funds amounting to RM100,000 to Jakim. — Bernama

