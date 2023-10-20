KUCHING, Oct 20 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today criticised Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for suggesting that the Opposition should let Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win unopposed in the Jepak state seat by-election fixed for November 4.

He said such a suggestion is a way to kill democracy in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Since GPS is already controlling the state assembly, I hereby urge them to be gentleman enough to withdraw from contesting so that there will be an additional opposition voice,” he said, referring to GPS controlling 76 out of 82 seats.

“Given the current political scenario, technically, there is no opposition voice in the state assembly.”

He said DAP cannot at the moment be considered the opposition voice in Sarawak, because it is a partner with GPS at the federal level.

“By this arrangement, DAP could no longer be a more effective mouthpiece of the Opposition,” he said.

He added since Opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) plans to merge with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), a component party of GPS, there would be no effective opposition voice.

Voon urged the voters in Jepak to support PBK's candidate Stevenson anak Joseph Sumbang and to let him be the voice to speak about the state's rights.

Fadillah, who is the chief parliamentary whip, had suggested yesterday that GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee be allowed to retain Jepak unopposed in the state by-election.

However, he expressed confidence that the coalition would still win the seat even if there was to be a contest, adding that it would be a convincing victory.

He said letting GPS win unopposed would save money and energy that would used in the by-election.

On Wednesday, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced that former state National Anti-Drug Agency director Iskandar Turkee would be the coalition’s candidate in the Jepak by-election.

Nomination day for the by-election is set for tomorrow, October 21.