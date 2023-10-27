KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar says he will fully cooperate with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the management of training funds and effectiveness of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

Sivakumar said he had been called in for the proceedings next Thursday (November 2) as HRD Corp was a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLBG) under the supervision of the ministry.

Therefore, he said it was appropriate for him to testify before the PAC on some of the procedures and operations of HRD Corp, which would help in the investigation.

“I have been asked to give an explanation and clarification on the management of funds for training and the effectiveness of the training conducted by the HRD Corp.

Advertisement

“I urge all parties to respect these proceedings and avoid speculation that could prejudice the role of the PAC in this investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the PAC would get an explanation from Sivakumar regarding the matter after his name was mentioned in the proceedings on Monday (October 23).

Another representative from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in HRD Corp, would be asked to provide an explanation next Wednesday (November 1). — Bernama

Advertisement