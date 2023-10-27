KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said today it has issued its Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid with a show cause letter following the latter's decision to support the federal government.

In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s top leadership had discussed Iskandar Dzulkarnain’s position yesterday.

“Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board has sent a show-cause letter to Iskandar Dzulkarnain before any action is taken against him according to the party constitution,” he said in a brief statement here.

He was responding to Bersatu’s action against Iskandar Dzulkarnain after he announced his decision to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Advertisement

Hamzah, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, had earlier chaired a Bersatu supreme council meeting where the party announced that its annual general assembly will held from November 23 to 25 at the Ideal Convention Center (IDCC) in Shah Alam.

Previously on October 13, Hamzah in a statement, asserted that Iskandar Dzulkarnain was threatened and intimidated with corruption allegations if he did not support the government.

He said such threat and intimidation used on the MP was to secure support for the Madani government in regaining a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Advertisement

A day before, Iskandar Dzulkarnain announced that he would support Anwar’s leadership.

He claimed that the decision was made after examining the continuous complaints of the voters and the urgent need to deal with the rising cost of living faced by his constituents.