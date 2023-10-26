KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Prasarana is currently finalising the implementation plan for RapidKL’s open payment system which will allow users to pay for their LRT, MRT, and Monorail rides with credit and debit cards. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the design and development works are expected to begin in March 2024.

This was revealed at the Parliament earlier today as part of his response to questions from Subang Jaya’s MP, Wong Chen. Given that the minister first talked about the implementation of the open payment system for public transportation back in March, it seemed that the project is moving at a rather slow pace for RapidKL services.

Not to forget, we have seen payment card readers at some LRT stations since 2020. Nevertheless, the minister did provide a general timeline for the project though.

Specifically, 50 per cent of the gantries on each station are expected to support credit and debit card payments by February 2025 while the rest will be done by August 2025. Anthony also said that other payment methods such as QR codes might be introduced in subsequent deployments.

The card reader for KTM Komuter’s new Automated Control Gate. — MLPTF/Facebook pic via SoyaCincau

Meanwhile, KTM Komuter users will be able to support credit and debit card payments much earlier, starting in the middle of next month. So, for once, KTMB somehow managed to get ahead of Prasarana when it comes to technology. — SoyaCincau

