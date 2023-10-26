KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Commuters of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Komuter in the Klang Valley will be able to use the open payment system from the middle of November, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the upgrading of the ticketing or Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for all KTMB Komuter stations in the Klang Valley is almost completed.

“KTMB commuters will get to enjoy the new facility when all 57 KTMB Komuter stations in the Klang Valley are equipped with scanning gadget at the gantry which supports the open payment system.

“It includes using credit cards, debit cards, Touch ‘n Go and QR Code via KTMB mobile application (KITS). The total cost of the project is RM29 million,” he said during the question and answer session.

Advertisement

He was replying to a question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang) who wanted to know the percentage of open payment system in the public transport network in the Klang Valley especially the Prasarana network such as LRT, MRT and KL Rapid Bus.

Apart from that, Loke said the open payment system involving the Rapid Rail network in the Klang Valley is expected to be ready by August 2025.

He said at the moment, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) is finalising the implementation plan encompassing Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT), Ampang LRT route, Kajang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) route, Putrajaya MRT route and Monorail.

Advertisement

He said the ’Design and Development’ work is expected to start in March 2024 and Prasarana will take 11 months to February 2025 to complete 50 per cent of the gantries in each station for open payment.

“The new system will introduce MyDebit and credit card as additional mode of payment at the gantry apart from accepting Touch ‘n Go or Token cards.

“If need be, the system will continue to be extended to enable the usage of other payment modes such as QR Code in the subsequent implementation phase,” he said. — Bernama