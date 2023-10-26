BALIK PULAU, Oct 26 — Police arrested a woman, suspected to be a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate that resulted in a victim losing RM38,000, in a raid in Kulim, Kedah on Tuesday (October 24).

The Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, in a statement, said the 49-year-old woman was detained following intelligence carried out by its Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the woman is believed to have acted as a mule account holder of a syndicate offering prizes and valuable items from abroad and she was arrested to assist in investigation involving a case reported in 2018.

“The suspect is believed to have provided her bank card and personal banking details to another individual online in 2018 and police investigations found that the victim incurred losses of RM38,000 in the case involving the woman,” it said.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the woman has been remanded for four days and the case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama

Advertisement