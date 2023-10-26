KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Police have identified another individual abroad who is linked to the return of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets worth millions of ringgit.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said it is a positive discovery following investigation carried out on former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in recovering 1MDB assets locally and overseas.

He said the identity of the individual cannot be revealed as it could jeopardise investigations into the case.

“The tracking of assets need not necessarily involve Roger Ng and on the other hand it was found that another individual has been identified as owning 1MDB funds,” he said in a special media conference today.

Elaborating further, Ramli said the investigation on Ng is still going on and the focus is on recovering 1MDB assets.

Ramli said the assets are in various locations locally and abroad and they are now the focus of police investigations.

Earlier, the media reported that Roger who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in New York, the United States for assisting to embezzle billions of dollars in 1MDB funds, will face charges in this country.

Meanwhile, Ramli said a total of 1,160 individuals were arrested from January to Oct 22 for suspected involvement with call centre scam syndicates nationwide with losses amounting to RM883,967.

He said those detained comprised 791 locals and 369 foreigners.

Ramli said any agent, middleman or residential owner who rents out premises to call centre syndicates will be prosecuted for collusion or complicity.

“All rental-related agents will be held accountable as accomplices and can be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud and Section 109 of the Penal Code for conspiracy. The owner of the premises will also be held accountable based on the principle of know your customer,” he said, adding that 9,432 devices were also seized in the case. — Bernama