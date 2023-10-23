KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to study the proposal to introduce elections for school prefects at the secondary school level in an effort to improve students’ political literacy, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy minister Lim Hui Ying said the introduction of school prefect elections would provide students with early exposure to political literacy, in line with the implementation of Undi 18.

“It is a good proposal, and we are ready to study it,” she said during the Question for Oral Answers session.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) who suggested that MOE look into the feasibility of holding elections for secondary school prefects as part of the political literacy curriculum and to prepare students to vote at the age of 18. — Bernama

