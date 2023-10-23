BINTULU, Oct 23 — The selection of a candidate who is not a member of any party in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to represent the coalition in the Jepak state by-election is not a big issue.

Jepak Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Noriha Ali said the grassroots leaders and party supporters respect the decision made by GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the selection of Iskandar Turkee, 54, who is a former director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), as the candidate gave the coalition an advantage because of his extensive experience in social activities.

“I think he is the right candidate for us to continue the legacy left by the incumbent. We hope that with his (Iskandar) vision and mission, he will bring development to Jepak, economically and socially,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Noriha said the Jepak PBB women’s movement will go from house to house to introduce the GPS candidate to electors in the constituency.

She said the increase in the number of electors, especially among young people in the by-election, was also a challenge for the coalition.

The Jepak by-election involves a three-cornered fight between Iskandar, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate Chieng Lea Phing.

The by-election, on November 4, was called following the death of the GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

The constituency has 22,804 registered voters, consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen.

PBB forms the main component of GPS, which also includes three other Sarawakian parties, namely Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP). — Bernama