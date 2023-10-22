SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 — PAS vice president Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad today said the Islamist party will display Islamic morals and values as a brand to court non-Muslims votes in the next general election.

The Bagan Serai MP said voters can look at its four states — Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu — governed by the Perikatan Nasional coalition dubbed “SG4”, where non-Muslims are being treated fairly.

“We show the people our morals and our way of justice. Maybe not today, maybe the time will come. Like the Malays used to be far away from PAS, labelling all sorts of things such as describing PAS as an extremist party and so on.

“After we explained, and finally today, our Malays have recovered. They are more accepting, especially in the age of social media... after almost 50 years of going against PAS, but we have never disappointed,” he said during a press conference at the 69th muktamar or annual assembly, here.

“People can see it from our administration. We show it with our actions where we administer with fairness and justice towards all races,” he added.

On Friday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the party must work hard to win the hearts of the non-Malays to win in the next general election, after years of statements he made towards the communities that were deemed to be highly incendiary and racially charged.

In his speech, Hadi said the ethnic minority’s distrust of the Islamist party was one of the key factors blocking the party’s ambition to wrest federal power, which he suggested was within grasp.

